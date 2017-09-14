Liverpool Set to Battle With Serie A's Top Sides to Sign Highly-Rated Fiorentina Prodigy

Liverpool are believed to be hot on the trail of Fiorentina's burgeoning young talent Federico Chiesa.

19-year-old Chiesa - the son of former Italian international Enricio Chiesa - has been lighting up Serie A with his displays for Viola so far this season, and has eight U-21 caps for Italy to his name already.

As reported by Italian football website Calciomercato, Liverpool will face stiff competition in their pursuit of the prodigious youngster, with Inter and Napoli believed to be hellbent on signing the versatile forward.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Fiorentina are well aware of the potential ability possessed by Chiesa, and are unlikely to accept any less than €40m for the player.

Liverpool would do well to tempt Chiesa in a move to the Premier League, given the glowing reputation he has earned thus far in Italy during the early stages in his career.

A move to Inter seems the most likely destination for the young forward, but Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli will be desperate to keep the player with the club for as long as possible.

Chiesa has shown himself to be a fast, versatile and skilful player during his early days at Fiorentina - being utilised as a winger, but with the ability to lead the line when required.

The forward shone in his side's 5-0 away thrashing of Verona last weekend, proving a constant thorn in his opponents' side, showcasing relentless pace and energy with dazzling forward runs.