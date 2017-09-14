Man City Defender John Stones Talks Up Side's Champions League Chances Following Feyenoord Flogging

Manchester City defender John Stones has talked up his side's chance of challenging for the Champions League trophy this season, following the club's emphatic 4-0 away win to Feyenoord on Wednesday evening. The 23-year-old scored two goals in the match, and helped his fellow defenders to keep a well-earned clean sheet.

Speaking to the Citizen's official website after their comprehensive victory over the Dutch champions, Stones expressed his desire to win the Champions League with his side, claiming:

"We’ve got a dream and we have to feel confident that we can do it. Why not? “We want to be in every competition, trying to win things. We’ll take things game by game and see where it takes us. It’s a great start; hopefully, we can take it into the next game.”

John Stones vs Feyenoord (67')



96/96 passes completed

5 clearances

4 aerials won

4 blocks

2 shots

2 goals

1 interception

0 fouls



"It was brilliant, getting an early goal always helps, we controlled the game. To come away from home in the Champions League, score four goals and keep a clean sheet is a massive boost for us to take into the next game.





"Everyone was firing and working hard for each other. Credit to everyone – even the players on the bench, who came on and did their job. It shows their character, they’re willing to do everything when they get the game time."

Stones is showing signs of developing into a top-quality, ball-playing defender under City boss Pep Guardiola, after many pundits expressed concerns over his tendency to overplay and make errors in his early days at the club.





The England international will be eager to develop under Guardiola, as his side look to push for the honours both domestically and in Europe.