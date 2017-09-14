Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles Believes Magpies Will Be Tough to Beat at Home

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that Newcastle can see off any competition at St. James' Park this season, despite tough challenges ahead.

The Magpies next test sees them host equally tough-to-beat Stoke City, the Magpies' skipper says his side should be looking to claim three more points as they seek Premier League survival.

Rafa Benitez's players are gaining momentum after two wins on the trot, a 3-0 demolition of West Ham and last week's 1-0 win at Swansea, providing renewed hope after a slow start to the campaign.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking about the weekend's upcoming fixture, via Shield Gazette, he said: “It is going to be a good test – every game this season will be that way. It’s not the like the Championship.





“But they are at our place, in front of our fans and I think the way we are playing at the minute anyone will find it hard against us.

“These are the type of games we need to be winning. We have Stoke at our place next and that is also the type of game where we need to put on a performance and take the three points aswell.”

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Lascelles is keen for the team to push on, with a high benchmark set with the last two displays and the skipper leading by example with the winning goal on Sunday.

“We have set our standard now. We need to maintain and improve.

“If we keep working on things in training, listening to the boss and making sure we improve we will have a good season.

“The clean sheet pleases me even more than the goal.

“That’s two in a row now and we need to keep it going."

First team coach and Rafa's replacement on Sunday, Francisco de Miguel Moreno praised his captain after Sunday's victory, he added: “He is the main person right now. He is doing an amazing, fantastic job.

"We are very happy to have a man like him in the team, managing his role like he does.”