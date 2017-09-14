Pep Guardiola Insists 'Nothing Is Achieved Yet' Despite Destroying Dutch Champions

Pep Guardiola was impressed with his side's dominating performance against Feyenoord on Wednesday, however, the Spaniard is keeping his head down after declaring there is still a long way to go.

Manchester City, fresh off the back of a commanding 5-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League, put four past a tame Feyenoord side at De Kuip.

Guardiola also heaped praise onto Man of the Match John Stones after the defender notched a Champions League brace, as reported by the Citizens' website.

"It’s so important to win the first game and though nothing is achieved yet, it’s a great start for us this evening," Guardiola said.

"Last season we weren’t able to win any games away in the Champions League and we spoke about that among the squad.

"If we want to be able to move forward, you must be able to win games away in this competition - home matches as well, of course - but we made a very good performance.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"It helps to score in the first few minutes, but we continued to keep attacking and going forward while defending really well, too."





Guardiola praised his young defender Stones after his impressive performance, as well as City's ability to replicate their mentality at the Etihad, away from home.





"John played well and while he scored two great goals, he did very well defensively, winning duels and doing what he had to do," he said. "That’s what John needs to do to keep progressing over the next few years.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

"We’ve made a huge effort to move forwards and brought in five players during the summer - as have all the top clubs in Europe - PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona - and it’s important for us to see if we can go away from home with the same mentality we have at the Etihad.

"The same high press, attacking philosophy and not conceding on the counter-attack, so I’m very pleased tonight."