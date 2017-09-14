Porto Keeper Iker Casillas Draws Level With Manchester United Icon in Champions League Record Books

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has equaled Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' record for playing in consecutive Champions League campaigns, extending his run to a staggering 19 campaigns. The former Real Madrid star brought up the record in less than spectacular fashion, making a series of errors in his Wednesday evening's shock 3-1 home loss to Beşiktaş.

As reported by Spanish football website Marca, the veteran keeper also boasts the record of playing in the most Champions League fixtures, with an eye-watering 169 appearances in the competition. Barcelona icon Xavi comes closest to the record, having played on 157 occasions, while Giggs also fairs well with an impressive 151 appearances in the tournament.

The 36-year-old's superb set of statistics also sit him at the top of the table for appearances in European competition, playing in 176 games. This record sees the Real Madrid icon rank above the likes of defensive great Paolo Maldini, who made 174 appearances during his glittering career.

Given that he could feasibly player for at least another couple of years, Casillas will be determined to cement his place in the record books for years to come. However, Wednesday evening's performance for Porto highlighted concerns that the talents of the five-time IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper are beginning to wane as he moves into the twilight of his career.

Casillas has rightfully earned his reputation as one of the game's greatest ever keepers, having been a star at Real Madrid for 16 seasons.

During this time, Casillas won five La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and made 167 appearances for Spain - winning one World Cup and two European Championships.