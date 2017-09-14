Soccer

PSG Aggravate Barcelona Further After Poaching 'Next Lionel Messi' From Their La Masia Academy

39 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their war with Barcelona by signing one of their former La Masia prospects, who has been dubbed 'the next Lionel Messi'.

15-year-old Kays Ruiz left the famed Barca academy after the club were forced to release him after being slapped with a sanction by FIFA relating to the 'irregular signing of minors', as reported by the Sun.

The French teen has signed on a five-year deal and is supposedly the next big thing - he was apparently considered by far and away the best player of his age group when he forced to leave aged 12.

It is yet another blow dished out to Barcelona by PSG, who have seriously done a number on the Catalans of late.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

There was, of course, the £198m world record transfer of Neymar to the Parc des Princes, and apparently the French club also got involved in their negotiations to sign Jean Seri from Nice.

Not only that, but PSG refused to sell them Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti, which would suggest that the Spanish giants are now sick of the sight of their French rivals.

Ruiz has only sign a pre-contract because of his age, but he will sign a professional deal as soon as he turns 16 - the legal minimum age. 

