The Stats That Prove How Good Man City Star's Display Against Feyenoord Truly Was
John Stones has had something of an inconsistent career at Manchester City following his move from Everton last summer.
Despite his undoubted talent, the centre-back was criticised at certain times last term as he struggled to acclimatise himself to life at the Etihad.
Those problems appear to be a thing of the past so far during the current campaign though, and if his stats from City's 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in Wednesday's Champions League clash are anything to go by, Stones is back on top form:
96/96 passes completed
5 clearances
4 aerials won
4 blocks
2 shots
2 goals
1 interception
0 fouls
That's seriously impressive. Stones has always been a natural footballer on the ball, but to complete every single of his passes on the night? Not many other defenders - or midfielders! - could register numbers like that.
Defensively he was just as strong too, with no fouls given away as he bullied the Dutch champions' attackers. Add in a brace to become the leading scorer after one round of Champions League games and Stones will be on cloud nine for some time we suspect!