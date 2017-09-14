Tottenham Receive Clarification From UEFA Following Jan Vertonghen's Champions League Red Card

Tottenham have received much needed clarification from UEFA on the ban Jan Vertonghen will be given following his red card against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night.





The defender's dismissal late into his side's 3-1 victory over the German outfit came after his arm collided with Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, but confusion reigned as it wasn't initially apparent if Vertonghen had been shown a straight red or dismissed for two yellows following an earlier discretion.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 30-year-old's dismissal left a small tarnish on what was an impressive display of attacking football however, thankfully for the Belgium international, and Spurs, UEFA have confirmed that he was sent his marching orders by referee Gianluca Rocchi after receiving two yellow cards, rather than a straight red.





An important clarification as it means Vertonghen will only miss Tottenham's away clash to APOEL Nicosia, rather than a punishing absence of three games which would have seen him miss both games against reigning Champions League holders, Real Madrid.

Vertonghen won't face more than a 1-match ban as it was 2 yellows. And #thfc can't appeal. Will miss APOEL but back for Real Madrid. — Tom Allnutt (@tomallnuttPA) September 14, 2017

Vertonghen, who is unable to appeal either of the yellow cards, will now join Dele Alli on the club's Champions League suspension list - who still has two matches remaining following his dismissal against Gent in the Europa League last season.

The victory over current Bundesliga leaders is a major boost to Tottenham's credentials both domestically and in Europe, as the curse of Wembley has seemingly been overcome in the grandest of fashions following goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.