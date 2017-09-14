Twitter at Odds Regarding Mateo Kovacic's Injury With Player Set to Miss 2 Months

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of action for the next two months, following an injury suffered during Los Blancos Champions League group stage opener against Apoel on Wednesday.

The Spanish side easily saw their opposition off with a 3-0 scoreline, but it was not without a cost, as the Croatian was forced off after playing just 20 minutes.

Toni Kroos came on to replace Kovacic, who appeared to hurt himself after making a pass. The pain was pretty obvious as he was seen leaving the pitch in tears, and a further assessment revealed a torn right abductor.

This Kovačić injury doesn't look so good to be honest. Always fear the injuries more that are without contact. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 13, 2017

Kovacic appears to have a groin injury. Doesn't look too bad, club sources said. Still could miss some weeks. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 13, 2017

Kovacic out for 3 months and that too just when he was beginning to get regular game time, 😓!#AnimoKovacic pic.twitter.com/cjnIdXr5ft — MGMS (@DribblingKova) September 14, 2017

I was about to tweet "Kovacic will feel like a January superstar signing" yesterday when he went down injured. I knew it was a serious one. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) September 14, 2017

Kovacic: Dos meses de baja aproximadamente



Parte médico: Rotura parcial del tendón largo del aductor derecho — José Luis Sánchez (@JLSanchez78) September 14, 2017

This must have come as a huge blow to both Madrid and Kovacic. After enjoying a promising pre-season, as well as a nice start to the club's competitive term, he looked well on his way to having a great personal campaign.

Zinedine Zidane also looked to have the midfield depth he needed, but will now be forced to alter his plans given this latest development.