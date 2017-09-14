Soccer

Twitter at Odds Regarding Mateo Kovacic's Injury With Player Set to Miss 2 Months

39 minutes ago

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of action for the next two months, following an injury suffered during Los Blancos Champions League group stage opener against Apoel on Wednesday.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Spanish side easily saw their opposition off with a 3-0 scoreline, but it was not without a cost, as the Croatian was forced off after playing just 20 minutes.

Toni Kroos came on to replace Kovacic, who appeared to hurt himself after making a pass. The pain was pretty obvious as he was seen leaving the pitch in tears, and a further assessment revealed a torn right abductor.

This must have come as a huge blow to both Madrid and Kovacic. After enjoying a promising pre-season, as well as a nice start to the club's competitive term, he looked well on his way to having a great personal campaign.

Zinedine Zidane also looked to have the midfield depth he needed, but will now be forced to alter his plans given this latest development.

