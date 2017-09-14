Soccer

VIDEO: Andy Carroll Stars in Off the Wall Post-Match Interview With Actor Danny Dyer

an hour ago

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll was involved in a post-match interview with a difference this week following the club's first Premier League win of the season when he was quizzed by EastEnders actor and Hammers fan Danny Dyer.


Carroll started the game and lasted 82 minutes in his first appearance for the club since April after overcoming another lengthy period on the sidelines suffering with injury.

Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew scored the decisive goals as West Ham got the better of early season surprise package Huddersfield, who were yet to concede up to that point.

Carroll described it as feeling 'very good' to be back on the pitch, with he and Dyer even joking that a challenge for the top four is now in the offing after rising from the bottom of the table.

West Ham are back in action on Saturday as they make the trip north to face West Brom.

