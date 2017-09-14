Yaya Touré's Agent Reassures Manchester City Fans on His Current Physical State

Yaya Touré's agent Dimitry Seluk has tweeted regarding the player's physical status amidst reports of the midfielder's supposed lack of fitness.

Many reports have been suggesting that Touré isn't fit enough to join the Manchester City squad, with Pep Guardiola opting not to select him, however his agent has come out and confirmed that these reports are in fact false.

He took to Twitter to confirm that Touré is in fact in great shape and that it is up to Guardiola whether he decided to play him or not.

Yaya is in great shape. He will prove it. He is fit to play. It's up to Guardiola to decide. @City_Watch, @MirrorFootball, @SkySportsNews — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) September 13, 2017

After making 25 Premier League appearances last season, Touré is yet to feature for Manchester City this season in what has been an impressive start to the season for the Citizens.

With a host of central midfield option available at Guardiola's disposal - including Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva - many believe Touré may have now fallen out of favour with the manager, and it now looks as if the Spaniard may have just been given an ultimatum by the player's agent.

Touré's troubles at City have been well publicised, especially after Guardiola left the Ivorian out of City's Champions League squad last season.





Seluk claimed that the manager had humiliated Touré by omitting him for the first team, however in response Guardiola announced that Touré will not be included in the first team until he received an apology from the player and his agent.





Touré eventually did apologise on behalf of his agent, however there has clearly been a sour feeling between both parties ever since. Will they be able to put their differences aside and help integrate Touré back into the first-team set up? Or is his time at City done?