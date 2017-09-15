Soccer

Are You Blind? Benjamin Mendy Goes Full Batshuayi on EA Sports After Seeing FIFA 18 Rating

27 minutes ago

New Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has taken a swipe at EA Sports via Twitter after seeing his FIFA 18 rating.

The Frenchman, whose contributions helped Monaco win Ligue 1 last season, was given an overall rating of 78 for the upcoming FIFA title, an improvement on his 75 from last year, but is obviously still not satisfied.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Michy Batshuayi also complained about his rating in similar fashion, and it's looking like he's gotten himself a social media rival in the form of Mendy, who has been wowing fans with his online presence as of late.

After seeing his FUT card, Mendy tweeted: "Ahaha you dont have TV last year @EASPORTSFIFA ?? 78 really ?!!"

The Blues striker joined in on the fun, as well by replying "You tell them brother," to Mendy's indignant message.


Mendy is already doing quite well at City and provided an assist during their 5-0 shellacking of Liverpool last weekend. The former Monaco man set Leroy Sane up with a goal in the match, later explaining why it was so easy to find his new teammate.

“In training we work this with Sane and other players,” the defender said to MEN.

“Leroy works on the left with me so I know him well. When he gave me the ball I knew what he would do, in my heart. He gave me the ball, I crossed it and … goal!”

