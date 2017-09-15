Barca Fans Rage on Twitter After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Gets Unveiled As UEFA Player of the Week

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been named the UEFA Player of the Week after the first round of group stage fixtures.

The Egyptian speedster had a fine output during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla during the week and also got on the score-sheet, registering the Reds' second goal of the evening.

However, UEFA's announcement has left many fans amazed, given the performances from the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

Messi, in particular, scored twice for Barcelona in their 3-0 win over Juventus and practically ran the show for the Spanish side, but was somehow overlooked in favour of Salah.

Here's how some Barca fans reacted following the news: