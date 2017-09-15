Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Remains as Humble as Ever Despite Clean Sweep of Individual Awards

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante completed a clean sweep of individual awards last season when he was named Player of the Year by the PFA, the FWA and the Premier League as Chelsea cruised to a second league triumph in three seasons in record breaking fashion.





Kante reinvigorated a team that has slumped to a 10th place finished as reigning champions the year before, and became only the second player in Premier League history to win successive titles with two different clubs after 2015/16 glory with Leicester.

Yet despite his achievements, Kante remains very much of the humble mindset that everything is in the past and that the only thing that ever matters is the next game.

"I think in football, when one game passes, we need to forget [it] to keep improving," he told The Independent in the same week that he made his debut in the Champions League.

"I think last season was amazing for me and the club but this was the past and we need to focus for the future. This is what we need to do. I don't feel like the player of the year.

"I don't really care about it when I play on the pitch. I just try to do my best always when I'm on the pitch, and try to improve in training, and give my best in the game."

Kante has different players around him in Chelsea's midfield now. Nemanja Matic was of course sold to Manchester United, while Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived from Monaco and Kante's former Leicester team-mate Danny Drinkwater also made the move to Stamford Bridge.

"I am pleased for [Drinkwater] to come into Chelsea. We need everyone, especially after our time together in Leicester," the tire-less Frenchman commented.

"I hope it could be something like Leicester or even more. We did a special year together in Leicester to win the league. It wasn't expected and I really enjoyed the season that I spent with him and I am happy that he chose to join Chelsea and I am happy to play with him again."