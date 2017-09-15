Former Burnley Defender & PFA Chairman Clark Carlisle Reported Missing Amid Concerns Over Health

Former Burnley defender and PFA Chairman Clarke Carlisle has reportedly gone missing, causing fears for the man who has struggled with mental health in recent years.

Carlisle enjoyed an impressive playing career - managing over 500 first team appearances between 1997 and 2013 for various clubs including Leeds, Burnley and Watford, before becoming heavily involved in the PFA.

The 37-year-old, according to the Mirror, has disappeared a week before he is scheduled to host a mental health awareness evening in Birmingham.

Family are concerned about #ClarkeCarlisle's welfare. If anyone has seen him can you please get in touch with his whereabouts. Thanks x pic.twitter.com/Y3tkWIJYug — Melissa Chappell (@MellyChaps) September 15, 2017

In 2014, Carlisle attempted to take his own life after battling with depression; but having failed, the retired footballer began to rebuild, and last year spoke of his progress with an online statement: "Two years ago today, I jumped in front of a truck. One year today, I was back in psychiatric hospital. Today, I’m away with the love of my life."

After fighting to overcome mental illness, Carlisle devoted himself to helping others through their troubles - and in October 2015, Carlisle told the Mirror how he was helping four Premier League players with their struggles.

“There are four players who I’m helping who are in their prime, physically and achievement-wise," he said.

"They are all suffering mental health problems of some degree. They don’t want to go to their club because they feel it will have a negative effect on their career or team selection."

Carlisle's family are worried about his welfare and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

The former PFA Chairman is to be a guest speaker at a mental health awareness evening next Thursday - held in memory of ex-Solihull Moors player Nick Mowl, who took his own life earlier this year.