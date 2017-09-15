Soccer

Former PFA Chairman Clarke Carlisle Found 'Safe' in Liverpool Following Fears Over Disappearance

2 minutes ago

Former Burnley defender and PFA Chairman Clarke Carlisle has been found, following the pleas of his wife who feared the worst when she lost track of his whereabouts on Friday.

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

Carrie Carlisle had sent out a tweet stating that her husband's family were concerned after losing contact with him. His last known location, at that point, was the Manchester city centre, where he was seen around 6:00 BST.

According to Police, the erstwhile footballer has been found 'safe' in Liverpool.

Carlisle's career spanned from 1997-2013, and during that time, he featured for the likes of Blackpool, QPR, Leeds, Watford and Burnley, among other clubs, before getting involved with the PFA. 

The 37-year-old has since spoken of his mental health issues, which are thought to somewhat stem from getting hit by a lorry three years ago and spending six weeks in a psychiatric unit.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

It was feared that he had probably fallen upon some unfortunate misadventure, given the break in communication, but Carlisle - thankfully - has been found. And his wife, who is now six months pregnant, made sure to inform and thank persons who went looking for him.

Carlisle also admitted having attempted to take his own life in his younger days, as well as after getting hit by the lorry in 2014.

After years of working with counsellors and psychiatrists, the former defender said that there were still 'bad days' in an interview earlier this summer. But he believes that he is over the worst of it.

Carlisle also launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis in 2015.

