Getafe vs Barcelona Preview: Key Battle, Recent Form, Team News & More

Barcelona will look to continue their perfect start to the season, having scored nine goals, conceded zero and won all three of their La Liga games so far this season.

Topping the table with maximum points, Ernesto Valverde will be keen to extend their perfect record in this match against Getafe.

Here's everything you need to know before the clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Team News

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Rotation will be key to Barca's success this season and, off the back of a mid-week win over Juventus, expect a few changes come Saturday. Having started five straight games for Barca and Spain, it's time for Iniesta to be rested.

Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are amongst the others that may sit this one out, having all starting against Juventus. Rafinha is still sidelined and will play no part in the game against Getafe.

Injuries to Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer still linger, but the pair will be put through late fitness tests to see if they can be included in the matchday squad. On the other hand, Dani Pacheco and Nico Gorosito are set to miss out for the home side due to injury.

Predicted Getafe lineup: Cuellar, Zaldua, Mantovani, Munoz, Diego Rico, Javi Eraso, Ruben Perez, Omar, Appelt, Szymanowski; Guerrero.





Predicted Barcelona lineup: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Rakitic, Dembélé, Messi; Suárez

Key Battle





Ousmane Dembélé vs Joseba Zaldua

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Set to be handed his first league start, Dembélé was one of the standout names midweek, seamlessly joining Barcelona's front three.

While Messi grabbed the headlines, Dembélé's performance against a tough Juventus side went under the radar.

Possessing blistering pace and masterful skills, the club record signing will look to make a more noticeable impact against Getafe.

Coming off the bench against Espanyol, the Frenchman assisted Luis Suarez, demonstrating his creativity.

Getafe right-back Zaldua will be faced with stopping Dembélé and given the interchanging nature of the front three, he could be too hot to handle.

Recent Form

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barca are in scintillating form going into this match, beating Juventus 3-0 in the Champions League and demolishing Espanyol five goals to the good.

Messi has scored seven goals in all competitions so far this season - a purple patch for the Argentine. With a 100% record to maintain, Valverde will be keen to address the importance of maintaining this form for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, Getafe picked up their first win of the season last time out with a 2-1 win over Leganes. A late winner from substitute Alvaro Jimenez handed Getafe a crucial away win, albeit against the run of play. However, Getafe have now gone nine La Liga games at home without a win (drawn four, lost five).

Prediction





Barcelona have looked unstoppable this season, and another demolition is on the cards when they travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Given Getafe's poor home form, they don't stand much of a chance against the league leaders.

Messi is set to continue his electric form, adding further goals to his tally this season, unlike Getafe, who have struggled for goals this season, scoring twice in three games. Facing the best defence in the league on record, Getafe will struggle to create going forward. Another perfect game is on the cards for Valverde's men.

Prediction: Getafe 0 - 4 FC Barcelona