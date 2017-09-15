Italian Media Report 4-Month Absence for Milan Defender After Rupturing Anterior Cruciate Ligament

AC Milan full back Andrea Conti is reportedly set to be sidelined for up to four months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The Italian made the switch to San Siro this summer after a reported €25m move from Serie A rivals Atalanta, and the defender has featured in each of the club's opening three games this season.





However now, according to French outlet L'Equipe, Italian media is widely reporting that the 23-year-old has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament - an injury that could keep him out of action until January.

The news comes very soon after reports of the youngster suffering an ankle injury suffered whilst away on international duty. However, despite quickly swelling up, the complaint didn't seem to be too serious.

That has all been cast into doubt with rumours of his latest setback - which will hugely frustrate the promising full-back if proven to be true. So far there is no official confirmation from the club regarding the injury to Conti.

Sunday will see Milan host Udinese in a game that the home side will be hoping can lift them away from their disappointing seventh placed position. Despite a remarkable summer of spending from the San Siro outfit, Milan's last league match saw them being put to the sword by Lazio in a 4-1 defeat.

With only six points out of a possible nine to their name, Vincenzo Montella's men will be keen to rectify last weekend's failure with a win over Udinese, and three points could take them as high as top of the league.