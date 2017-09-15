Soccer

Jean-Michael Seri Deals Blow to Suitors Arsenal & Barcelona as He Rules Out January Exit From Nice

12 minutes ago

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has dealt a blow to both potential suitors Arsenal and Barcelona, by ruling out leaving the French side in January. 

The Ivorian midfielder was tipped to leave Nice all summer but, as with many wantaway players, ended the window at the same club as he started with.

If Seri's quotes are to be believed, the 26-year-old will now see out the season with Nice and will await further interest next summer. 

It's a U-turn in the relationship between player and club after Seri refused to play against Amiens in a 3-0 loss due to his disappointment over a failed move to Barcelona.

It was revealed after the window had closed that Barca's Josep Maria Bartomeu rang Nice to personally break the news that the club would not be pursuing a deal to sign the midfielder, and it now looks like any resurrection of a move will have to wait until next summer. 

Seri has now returned to the Nice setup and inspired Lucien Favre's side to a surprise 4-0 victory over AS Monaco last weekend. 

