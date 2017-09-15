Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Admiration for Burnley's Sean Dyche Ahead of Weekend Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Burnley boss Sean Dyche for the work he has done with the club - claiming that the way he has the Clarets organised makes it very difficult to play against.

The two sides head into the match occupying sixth and seventh place in the league on equal points and Klopp admires the determination Dyche has ingrained into his Burnley side.

"Yes, they won against Chelsea, who were one-man down. What I really like is what Sean Dyche is doing there. They have a clean plan." Klopp said ahead of the game (via the Lancashire Telegraph.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"You can see it in each game and it is so difficult to play [against] as all their players show a big desire to defend all the situations and there is not one player in the team who you think 'he gambles a little bit'."





Last season's away form was Burnley's downfall - managing to only pick up one victory on the road all season. However, having already played Chelsea and Spurs away from Turf Moor, the Clarets are yet to lose - and Klopp is aware of the difficult task they pose:

"Their two away games they got four points from Chelsea and Tottenham. That is something I have to consider when I think about the line-up, we need freshness in mind and legs. There will be really small spaces, there is not a lot of easy situations where you can out-play them.

"It is really interesting to play them because they are always on a really high level since I've been in the league.

"Maybe the best game we played against them was the first game when we lost 2-0: we were really strong in this game, had the ball all the time and they still scored twice."