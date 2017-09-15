Manchester United and Everton go head to head in the Premier League this weekend after each club spent their midweek focusing on European games against Basel and Atalanta, respectively.

Jose Mourinho and Ronald Koeman go back a long way and it will be an interesting tactical battle that commences as the Dutchman looks to 'stop the rot' after a poor run of results.

United, meanwhile, will be looking to ensure they finish the weekend top of the table after setting the pace so far in 2017/18.

Classic Encounter

One of the most famous Premier League games between United and Everton at Old Trafford came in the closing stages of the 2011/12 season.

United were on course for the title and were cruising at 3-1 up midway through the second half after initially going behind. Marouane Fellaini, an inspired performer that day, pulled one back for Everton, but Wayne Rooney quickly made it 4-2 to put United back in control.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Then came the collapse. Nikica Jelavic scored his second of the game in 83rd minute to make it 4-3, with Steven Pienaar pouncing on a Fellaini pass to silence Old Trafford with the equaliser.

United lost their very next game against Manchester City, and ended up losing the title to their local rivals on goal difference on the final day of the season.

Key Battles

Leighton Baines vs Antonio Valencia

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With Everton potentially reverting to a back-three with wing-backs, Leighton Baines will have a job on his hands being both the attacking outlet on the left flank and providing enough defensive cover to prevent United captain Antonio Valencia being a threat going the other way.

Romelu Lukaku vs Ashley Williams

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Teammates last season, Romelu Lukaku will be directly up against Toffees centre-back Ashley Williams in what promises to be a real physical battle. Finding space in the box will be key to Lukaku making an impact, as well as successfully holding the ball up to bring others in.

Team News

Man Utd: Only Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are now considered 'injured' after Luke Shaw recovered from his latest problem. The defender isn't likely to play, but there will be others changes to the team after Tuesday, with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly to return from suspension.

Paul Pogba is out for 4-6 weeks, while a slight change in shape could see starts for both Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Everton: The visitors are still without a number of player ahead of the game, with Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, Ross Barkley, Ramiro Funes Mori all still out of action.

Jordan Pickford is set to return to the team after being rested in midweek, as are Ashley Williams and Idrissa Gueye. Sandro Ramirez is also a likely starter.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Line-ups

Man Utd (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

Everton (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Baines; Rooney, Mirallas; Ramirez

Prediction

Everton have endured a tough start to the season and things may not get any better for Ronald Koeman's team this weekend despite high hopes after a summer of heavy spending.

The Toffees haven't won a league match since the opening day of the season and haven't kept a clean sheet in any competition for almost a month. United, meanwhile, have been scoring goals for fun and will fancy themselves to return to winning ways after dropping points against Stoke.

Manchester United 2-0 Everton