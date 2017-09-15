Manchester United have snapped up 15-year-old Coventry wonderkid Charlie McCann ahead of rivals City.

Teenage McCann opted to join his boyhood club, over other suitors and will now join the Red Devils' development squad with an eye to making the step up to the first team in future seasons.

The young prodigy, who has represented England at youth level, had been at Coventry since the age of seven, but when his favourite club came calling, there was no chance of him saying no.

Speaking to the official Coventry website, academy manager Richard Stevens said: "When a big football club come knocking, and it is the club that Charlie [McCann] supports, you must let him go and have that experience.

"We did not want to sell him, we did not need a fee for him even though there was a fee involved.

"He has been unbelievable for us, even making his England debut back in August." which was what attracted the attention of England's biggest clubs, of course including Manchester City who McCann declined. Playing in the centre of the park, he has been tipped as the future of English football.

The Sky Blues have received an undisclosed fee for the Coventry-born starlet. With youngsters such as Marcus Rashford making their breakthrough into the first team, McCann will be looking to make a similar impact in years to come.