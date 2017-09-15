Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 5

After an intense and hectic week of European football, which saw wins for Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea among others, the Premier League is back this weekend.

Bournemouth and Brighton kick the action off on Friday night, Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first Crystal Palace match on Saturday before Chelsea entertain Arsenal in the weekend's biggest match.

Who should you draft into your fantasy football line-up this week? Here are some tips..

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Jonas Lossl - The Huddersfield stopper is the game's leading goalkeeper so far this season and a could claim a shutout against Leicester.

David de Gea - If Everton play like they have recently, like in tame defeats to Tottenham and Atalanta, then the Spain international can expect a quiet game on Sunday.

Who's Not





Tom Heaton - The Burnley keeper looks set to be out of action for a month or so after picking up a shoulder injury against Crystal Palace.

Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea travel to Tottenham on Saturday and even the most ardent of Swans fans will expect their side to concede two or three.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Ben Davies - With Danny Rose injured, Davies has made Tottenham's left-back position his own, picking up two assists and a goal, as well as two clean sheets.

Ciaran Clark - With two clean sheets on the bounce, Newcastle seem to have found a way to play in the Premier League and Clark is a cheaper option in their backline.

Who's Not





Hector Bellerin - Arsenal, away to a big team? You can expect the Gunners to ship a few, especially if Chelsea are sharp in front of goal on Sunday.





Michael Keane - Everton have looked pretty slack at the back in their past two games and Keane will do very well to keep out the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Abdoulaye Doucoure - After unearthing Etienne Capoue last season, Watford have found another obscure goalscoring midfielder, this time in the form of Doucoure, who has netted twice in four Premier League games.

Pascal Gross - An absolutely exquisite performance from Gross helped Brighton pick up their Premier League win last week and he could grab more points against a leaky Bournemouth side.

Who's Not





Paul Pogba - After making a terrific start to the season, Pogba damaged his hamstring in the Champions League tie against Basel and will be out of action for the next four to six weeks.

Nacer Chadli - Usually good for a few goals a season, the Belgium international hasn't featured for West Brom this season and faces a late fitness test before the West Ham match.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Harry Kane - With four goals in his last two games, Kane has certainly shaken off those early season cobwebs and will surely be among the goals against Swansea on Saturday.

Chris Wood - The New Zealand international has scored twice for Burnley since his move from Leeds and will get a few chances against Liverpool at the weekend.

Who's Not



Christian Benteke - Palace are yet to score a Premier League goal this season, with Benteke looking toothless up front for the Eagles.

Olivier Giroud - The Frenchman looks set to play a substitute role this season but don't expect him to come off the bench and net against Chelsea on Sunday.