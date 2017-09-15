Soccer

Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Accused of Directing Racist Abuse at Levante Player

12 minutes ago

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has been accused of aiming racial abuse towards Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma during the recent La Liga clash between the two clubs that ended in a frustrating 1-1 for Los Blancos against the newly promoted side.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that an exchange took place in the second half when Carvajal collided with the 22-year-old Colombian.

Carvajal is said to have been caught on camera using the word 'monkey' in Lerma's direction, as well generally swearing and insulting at his opponent.

It would seem that the alleged racial abuse went unnoticed at the time, either by match officials, or Lerma and his Levante team-mates.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The video footage has only emerged in the days since and Carvajal will only face punishment if it is brought before the Spanish Federation (RFEF) to formally review.

