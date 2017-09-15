Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Swansea travel to Wembley on Saturday to face a Tottenham side that are yet to win a home Premier League match this season.

Despite failing to win their first two home games of the season, registering a draw against Burnley and a loss against Chelsea, Spurs may have finally dispelled their Wembley curse after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Otherwise, the North London outfit have looked as good as ever away from home, most recently getting a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Paul Clement's Swansea are labouring in the bottom half of the table, with their only win of the season coming in the form of a 2-0 win over strugglers Crystal Palace.

The Swans' last Premier League outing came in a disappointing 1-0 loss to newly promoted Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium.

Classic Encounter

Between the two sides, few clashes have been hard fought affairs, with Swansea avoiding defeat in only two of 12 matches against Spurs since the inception of the Premier League.

The last time Spurs hosted Swansea it was a memorable encounter for both sides, with the Lilywhites easing their way to a 5-0 victory at White Hart Lane as Bob Bradley's side left London feeling dejected from such a crushing defeat.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Harry Kane opened the scoring for the hosts, converting a controversially won penalty on 39 minutes, before Son Heung-min doubled their lead just minutes before the half-time interval.

Going into the second half, Spurs came out all guns blazing, with Kane notching his second of the game less than five minutes into the new period.

Christian Eriksen added to the Swans' misery as he claimed a double of his own, helping Mauricio Pochettino's men win all three points following a commanding performance.

Key Battle





Harry Kane vs Lukasz Fabianski

How well Swansea perform against Tottenham on Saturday could come down to the battle between Swans shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski and Spurs' attacking talisman Harry Kane.

The attacking prowess of Kane is far from a secret, with the Englishman picking up the Premier League Golden Boot in two successive seasons and recently notching his 100th and 101st career goals in his last league outing against Everton.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

After notching a brace in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, the Spurs hitman will be brimming with confidence.

While Swansea are struggling in the league at this early stage, they have managed to come away with two clean sheets from their opening four games, earning shutouts against Southampton and Crystal Palace, with Polish goalkeeper Fabianski being peppered with shots throughout both fixtures.

Should Fabianski find himself in good form on Saturday, he will be a great boon for the Swans as they come up against Kane, perhaps one of the most intimidating strikers in world football, especially given the vein of good form he has found recently.

Team News





One notable name that remains on the Spurs injury list is Victor Wanyama, who is expected to be out of action for another week as he recovers from a knee injury.

Other names on the treatment table for Tottenham include Erik Lamela and Danny Rose, who have been sidelined for an extended period of time with a hip injury and a knee problem respectively.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Saturday could see the return of Georges-Kevin N'Koudou as he looks set to recover from a foot injury, although the 22-year-old may be relegated to a place in the Under-23s as he nears 100% fitness.

As for Swansea, the likes of Nathan Dyer and Kyle Bartley are set to miss out as they recover from injuries of their own, while Ki Sung-yueng could return to the matchday squad as he comes back from a knee injury.

Potential Tottenham lineup: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Aurier, Dier, Sissoko, Davies, Alli, Eriksen, Kane

Potential Swansea lineup: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Sanches, Clucas, Carroll, Fer, Abraham, Ayew

Prediction





With Spurs showing the promising early form of potential title challengers, it is hard to foresee Mauricio Pochettino's men dropping points as Swansea visit, especially given their excellent displays of goalscoring prowess over the past week, notching six goals in their last two games.

The head-to-head record makes for far from good reading for Swansea as they have picked up just one point in their last five league meetings against Spurs.

The disparity in quality between the two sides is achingly apparent on paper and it would be a stretch to imagine that gulf in class won't be reflected in the scoreline when the final whistle blows.

With Spurs currently in fine form, it's hard to see how Swansea stand a chance on Saturday, and all they can hope for is that Tottenham's supposed Wembley curse comes back to haunt them.





Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Swansea