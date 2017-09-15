Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Eden Hazard vs Alexis Sanchez - Head to Head in Gameweek 5

Fresh from their European endeavours, Chelsea and Arsenal will face off on Sunday in the biggest match of the Premier League weekend.

Two stars from the respective teams, Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez, have been unable to make fast starts to the season, partly down to injury and a little down to transfer speculation.

But if both players take to the Stamford Bridge pitch on Sunday, who should you back to get you the most Yahoo Daily Fantasy points?

Form

There's not much to go off here. Sanchez has played just 77 minutes of Premier League football this season after his botched move to Manchester City, but did score a beauty in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Chilean averages 3.7 points a game but that figure will surely increase as the season goes on, such is his quality, while Hazard made a brief cameo against Leicester before getting half an hour under his belt against Qarabag.

He averages 1.4 points a game and is without a goal or an assist in his two matches for Chelsea, so Sanchez wins this round pretty much by default.

Opposition

Now here is where things get trickier for Sanchez and his Arsenal team. The Gunners have consistently been beaten and beaten well away at top teams in the Premier League in recent years, and Chelsea's defence is pretty rock solid.

On the other hand, if Hazard is fit to start from the outset and eager to run at Arsenal's defence, then things could get really messy for Arsene Wenger's side.

Going off the defences, you would imagine Hazard would have more success in the final third than Sanchez will, especially as the Chilean will also have to shake off the attentions of N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

Price

For players of their calibre, Hazard and Sanchez are quite reasonably priced this week, coming in at £22 and £24 respectively.

The way Arsenal have started their Premier League campaign, conceding eight goals in four matches, you would expect them to concede a few on Sunday, especially if you take into account previous results.

Sanchez could strike, as he has the ability to conjure something up out of nothing, but for value and probability of points scored, Hazard seems to smart choice this week.

