Arsene Wenger Claims Heavy Defeat at Liverpool Will Serve as 'Motivation' for Chelsea Clash

After a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield last month, Arsene Wenger took to the press to inform about Arsenal's preparation ahead of the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN reports that Wenger sees the loss at Liverpool has come as "motivation" to his players to perform against the defending champions on Sunday.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"We had a bad performance at Liverpool, which I never denied, and that should be even a greater motivation for us to turn up with a quality performance on Sunday," the Frenchman said. "If you look at the league, you know that the positions in the top four will of course be decided by the quality of the results you make against your direct opponents."

So far Arsenal have suffered two defeats in the new season and has been criticised for their record away from home.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Wenger came in defence of his team saying: "If you look at my record, you will see that I played two years in England in the Premier League without losing a game away from home.





"Last year, until we lost at Everton [in December], we had not lost away the whole year. After that we lost at Man City, and it's true that it gave us a problem of confidence away from home."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Wenger expanded on his point stating that playing away doesn't really matter, but rather how much you want to win the game.

"But I don't really believe in that. I believe the pitch is 105 metres long and 68 metres wide everywhere, and never in my life could I accept or understand that it's different away from home.

"It's just a question of how much you want it, no matter where you play."

With another two years left on his contract, many Arsenal fans hope for improvements at the club, including a possible win at Chelsea this Sunday.