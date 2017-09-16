Soccer

Arsene Wenger Claims Heavy Defeat at Liverpool Will Serve as 'Motivation' for Chelsea Clash

an hour ago

After a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield last month, Arsene Wenger took to the press to inform about Arsenal's preparation ahead of the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN reports that Wenger sees the loss at Liverpool has come as "motivation" to his players to perform against the defending champions on Sunday. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"We had a bad performance at Liverpool, which I never denied, and that should be even a greater motivation for us to turn up with a quality performance on Sunday," the Frenchman said. "If you look at the league, you know that the positions in the top four will of course be decided by the quality of the results you make against your direct opponents."

So far Arsenal have suffered two defeats in the new season and has been criticised for their record away from home.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Wenger came in defence of his team saying: "If you look at my record, you will see that I played two years in England in the Premier League without losing a game away from home.


"Last year, until we lost at Everton [in December], we had not lost away the whole year. After that we lost at Man City, and it's true that it gave us a problem of confidence away from home."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Wenger expanded on his point stating that playing away doesn't really matter, but rather how much you want to win the game. 

"But I don't really believe in that. I believe the pitch is 105 metres long and 68 metres wide everywhere, and never in my life could I accept or understand that it's different away from home.

"It's just a question of how much you want it, no matter where you play."

With another two years left on his contract, many Arsenal fans hope for improvements at the club, including a possible win at Chelsea this Sunday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters