Bayern Striker Set to Force Transfer to Real Madrid in Search of Champions League Glory

Widely regarded as the best striker in the world, Robert Lewandowski's first steps in leaving Bavaria came at the end of last season.

Going head-to-head with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race for the Torjägerkanone - a trophy of a cannon awarded to the Bundesliga's top goalscorer - Lewandowski was frustrated that his teammates didn't try to assist him on the final day of the season, allowing Dortmund's Gabonese striker to claim top spot in the goalscoring charts.

Uli Hoeneß: "Lewandowski's agent has to understand that we are not Dortmund to talk about leaving every 6 months. We do things differently" pic.twitter.com/qNYnxrp5bs — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 11, 2017

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balagué, while writing for AS, Lewandowski is desperate to join Real Madrid due to a lack of competitiveness in the Bayern squad. The 29-year-old striker is hungry for a Champions League winners medal, having suffered a final defeat at the hand of his future employers whilst at Borussia Dortmund in 2013.





A replacement for the veteran striker is most likely already being considered in Bavaria, with RB Leipzig star Timo Werner a favourite amongst German football fans. Although Lewandowski, for now, remains a Bayern Munich player, Real Madrid will certainly be considering bringing the Polish captain to the Santiago Bernabéu,

Lewandowski scored an incredible 43 goals across all competitions last season. Having already notched seven in six games this campaign, there is no doubt the 29-year-old is still one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe.