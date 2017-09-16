Soccer

Birmingham City Part Company With Harry Redknapp Following Sixth Straight Defeat

28 minutes ago

Harry Redknapp has left Birmingham City following their sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Birmingham lost 3-1 at home to Preston North End in what has now turned out to be Redknapp's last game in charge at St. Andrews, as he leaves with Birmingham sat 23rd in the Championship table.

Redknapp took over Birmingham with three games remaining last season, and after winning two of them was able to save the club from relegation to League 1.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He then signed a one year contract to keep him at the club in May, however has left the club after just five months in charge.

