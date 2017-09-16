Birmingham City Part Company With Harry Redknapp Following Sixth Straight Defeat

Harry Redknapp has left Birmingham City following their sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Birmingham lost 3-1 at home to Preston North End in what has now turned out to be Redknapp's last game in charge at St. Andrews, as he leaves with Birmingham sat 23rd in the Championship table.

OFFICIAL: Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp.



OFFICIAL: Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp took over Birmingham with three games remaining last season, and after winning two of them was able to save the club from relegation to League 1.

He then signed a one year contract to keep him at the club in May, however has left the club after just five months in charge.