Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton: Saints Take Victory as Hodgson's Eagles Set Unwanted PL Record

Southampton put in a solid display to come away from Selhurst Park with all three points on Saturday, as Crystal Palace set a Premier League record for the longest ever run without a goal from a club at the start of a campaign.

Roy Hodgson's reign as Palace manager got off to the worst possible start as his side went 1-0 down within 6 minutes of play.

Steven Davis instigated the move with a pass into Dusan Tadic, the Serbian winger then whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal which Wayne Hennessey could only parry. The ball dropped kindly to Southampton captain Davis who made no mistake in front of goal to give the Saints the lead on his 200th appearance for the club.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster made a number of vital saves for the away side, the first coming from a Christian Benteke effort from point-blank range 18 minutes into the contest.

The former Celtic keeper's most impressive save came less than 5 minutes into the second-half, Jeffery Schlupp's low cross was met by Palace captain Jason Puncheon six yards out but Forster made a superb diving save to leave Palace without a goal in their opening five Premier League games.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Mauricio Pellegrino will be delighted by his team's victory as Southampton put in a season's best performance at Selhurst Park. While an added bonus for the Saints was star defender Virgil van Dijk making his first appearance this campaign, coming on in the 86th minute of the fixture.





On the other hand, the Crystal Palace hierarchy will be becoming increasingly concerned by the threat of relegation as the Eagles still lacked any offensive quality or fresh ideas despite the change of manager this week.

5 - Crystal Palace are the first side in English top-flight history to open the season with five defeats and no goals scored. Woe. pic.twitter.com/umoc2RwDdb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017

