Soccer

EA Sports Reveal the 39 Players With 5* Skill Moves in FIFA 18

14 minutes ago

EA Sports continue to tease us before FIFA is finally released on September 29th. In recent weeks they have been counting down the top 100 rated players in the game, and have also been revealing new features that will be added to the gameplay this year.

Now they have released what many of us FIFA players have been anticipating the most, the full list of 39 players that will have 5* skill moves on the game this year - adding a further three players from the list last season. These players will be making appearances in a number of squads this year, and some you may be able to grab for a bargain price.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

With Cristiano Ronaldo being the cover star and in many people's eyes the best player in the world, he has been awarded with 5* skill moves, however controversially his Ballon D'or rival Lionel Messi has missed out yet again on the top accolade. 

Here are all the 5* skiller you will find on FIFA 18:

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo (94), Ricardo Quaresma (83), Nani (83), Adien McGeady (75), Hatem Ben Arfa (81), Douglas Costa (82), Juan Cuadrado (82), Élton José Xavier Gomes (74), Ousmane Dembele (83), Stephan El Shaarawy (80), Shikabala (70), Andriy Yarmolenko (81)

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Neymar (92), Ignacio Piatti (80), Ilsinho (67), Matias Fernandez (78), Soufiane Boufal (79), Yannick Bolasie (78), Marlos (82), Carlos Villanueva (75), Oussama Assaidi (73), Charly Musonda (76), Angel Di Maria (85), Giorgi Chanturia (70), Vincent Aboubakar (78), Paul Pogba (87)

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Riyad Mahrez (83), Mohamed Elyounoussi (78), Alexandru Maxim (75), Jordan Botoka (66), Franck Ribery (86), Vitinho (77), Edison Flores (63), Ricardo Kishna (75), Thiago (88), Benson Manuel (69), Matheus Pereira (70), Thabo Rakhale (70), Gelson Martins (81)


