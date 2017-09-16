FIFA 18's Top 20 Fastest Players Are Revealed and Some Surprising Names Have Made the List

Fans of the globally adored FIFA computer game franchise have been eagerly awaiting the release of the 2018 addition of the format, and the announcement of the top 20 fastest players of the game has caused somewhat of a stir in the gaming community. Pace is often paramount when it comes to FIFA, and the quickest stars in the game can give players a real upper-hand.

Proudly displaying the speedsters on their official website, EA Sports have revealed they carefully considered, fastest 20 players available to control on this year's addition of the game. Gabonese goal-machine Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang tops the list, while Premier League stars such as Héctor Bellerín, Leroy Sané and Sadio Mané all make the top 20.

95 Hector Bellerin 🔥

94 Gareth Bale 💨

94 Leroy Sane

93 Mohamed Salah ⚡️



FIFA 18 have released the 20 fastest players on the game. pic.twitter.com/zCaHMLAPHd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 14, 2017

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah are also included in the list, alongside global footballing superstars such as Gareth Bale and Jordi Alba. While some very well-known players have made the list, it also contains a number of relatively unknown prospects, with footballers from all corners of the globe being considered as quick enough to be in the rankings.

Examples of the more left-field choices include Club Necaxa star Jonás Aguirre, Greuther Fürth man Mathis Bolly, FC Nordsjælland player Ernest Asante and Tigers ace Jürgen Damm. Players of the popular Career Mode and Ultimate Team modes may well look to sign some of these options, as they will offer pace at a bargain price compared to better-known alternatives.

FIFA 18 is released to buy on September 29th, and will see gamers across the world batten down the hatches for hours of high-octane, virtual football action. Blistered thumbs and blurry vision could well be the chief cause of a significant portion of the UK's workforce calling in sick the following Monday morning.