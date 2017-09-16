Soccer

Former Gunner Lukas Podolski Goes Into Arsenal Bad Books After Tweet Encouraging FC Koln Behaviour

38 minutes ago

Former Arsenal fan favourite Lukas Podolski is currently in the dog house with his former club's supporters after appearing to applaud the antics of the FC Koln fans in the build up to their Europa League tie with Arsenal.

Podolski enjoyed two stints with the Bundesliga outfit before moving to the Gunners in 2012; and while the former Germany international has a soft spot for the north London club, it appears his love for the FC Koln fans knows no bounds - going as far as supporting their riots. 

A reported 20,000 Germans took to the streets of London ahead of the game (despite only 2,900 away tickets being allocated) and caused huge disruption to the English capital - setting off flares in the streets and chanting whilst marching towards the match.

While initially, the behaviour looked to simply be nothing more than a bunch of passionate fans, their antics quickly escalated. Reports of fights broke out as well as claims that the travelling supporters had been spitting at children and giving Nazi salutes en route - hugely distasteful.

This all took place before the rioters made their way to the stadium and used their overwhelming numbers to attempt to break into the Emirates. A move which caused the game to be postponed by an hour.

Needless to say, Podolski's tweet didn't sit well with the north Londoners:

Both clubs have since been on the receiving end of UEFA's might. FC Koln have been charged on dour accounts, including setting off fireworks inside the stadium and disruptive behaviour, whereas Arsenal have been penalised for blocking stairways.

