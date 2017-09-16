Frustrated Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Claims His Side Were Equal to Bournemouth Despite 2-1 Loss

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has expressed frustration with his side's 2-1 Premier League loss to Bournemouth last night, contending that his side matched the quality shown by the Cherries. Brighton took the lead in the 55th minute with a powerful header. However, the hosts then sprang into life, with Andrew Surman and Jermaine Defoe goals securing them the three points.

Speaking after his side's defeat, via Sky Sports, Hughton bemoaned his side's lack of fortune in seeing their lead rapidly turn into a defeat. The manager claimed:

"It was hard to take because up until the goals we'd done everything right. We knew we were up against a Bournemouth side that would be pushing to get their first win. They are very good on the ball with good movement but I thought we matched them.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Once we took the lead, if anything, that spurred them into making the changes that they did and they had to go for it a little bit more. Also, we conceded two poor goals which was unlike us. We defended really well all game."





It could be argued that Hughton has good reason to feel disappointed, given that the result could prove pivotal in what is shaping up to be a fascinating relegation battle this season. His side's defensive displays have by and large been solid, despite only winning one match out of five in this campaign, and the former Newcastle United boss took time to reflect on this:





"That's the difference between the levels (Championship and Premier League). We defended really well against Man City and then from our mistake they break and score. These are the types of games we have to stay in. which we did. We scored a really good goal but we've got to make sure we stay in it right the way through until the end."

The Seagulls currently sit in 14th place in the league, but have played an extra game than the vast majority of the league. Bournemouth are in a rather more dire situation, sitting in 19th place after five matches, but their crucial three points in last night's game will be a huge boost to Eddie Howe's men as they prepare to face Everton next weekend.