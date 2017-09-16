Getafe CF 1-2 Barcelona: Summer Signing Paulinho Clinches Late Win After Shibasaki Screamer

A lacklustre Barcelona clinched a late victory against a resilient Getafe side on Saturday, with summer signing Paulinho securing the points via an 84th minute winner.

Barcelona failed to provide much creativity or any clear cut chances in the first half, whereas Getafe had a great opportunity to take the lead on the 15th minute when a deflected cross landed to Jorge Molina at the back post, but he could only hit the side netting.

Getafe did eventually take the lead just before half time, when Barcelona failed to convincingly clear a ball into the box and Getafe's no.10 Gaku Shibasaki latched onto the clearance with an exquisite, outrageous volley into the top right corner.

Barcelona were much more impressive in the second half, and pressure eventually told in the 62nd minute when Sergio Roberto wormed his way into the box to find the half time substitute, Denis Suarez who lofted his shot across the keeper, and into the net.

Getafe continued to test Ter Stegen on his 100th game for Barcelona with a long range attempt from substitute Alvaro Jimenez and a deflected Molina shot clipping the post late on.

Despite this, it was another Barcelona substitute who changed the tide of the game as summer signing Paulinho finished off a Lionel Messi move to put his side 2-1 up in the 84th minute with a powerful shot from close range.

Despite some late scares, Barcelona retained their lead to see off Getafe and go three points clear at the top of La Liga as things stand, but it's a clouded victory with injury worries for Ousmane Dembele who was forced off in the first half.