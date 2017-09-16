Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City: Debut Goal From Depoitre Not Enough to Secure Win for Terriers

Saturday afternoon saw Huddersfield take on Leicester at the John Smith's Stadium. Both sides came with some poor form as the visitors lost twice in their last two Premier League games whilst the home side drew once and lost once.

The first 45 minutes saw a pretty stale performance from both sides as they went into the halftime break goalless. The Foxes were however on top of the hosts with their possession play in the first half.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After the first 20 minutes of 56% possession by Huddersfield as well as a chance by Laurent Depoitre, Craig Shakespeare urges his players in frustration as they failed to convert chances in the first half.

By the half hour mark, Leicester continued their efforts to press with Jamie Vardy, Danny Simpson, Kelechi Iheanacho and Riyad Mahrez but any attempt had failed to fully convert. Riyad Mahrez was still looking for that spark that would help the Foxes take the lead.

Unfortunately the first half ended with a 0-0 draw as the visitors looked tighten their attack in the second half. Iheanacho looked to most likely to convert any chance Leicester had in the first 45 minutes.

With only one shot on target in the first half, Huddersfield started the second off with a bang as their Belgian forward Depoitre scores on his full Premier League debut. The 28-year old converted the chance with a through ball from Abdelhamid Sabiri, fending off Harry Maguire and rolling the ball past Peter Schmeichel in the 46th minute.

The home side's celebrations didn't last for long as immediately Leicester pressed with their attack and Chris Lowe tackled Leicester midfielder Andy King inside the host's box. Vardy stepped up to take the penalty and smashed the ball into the back of the net as the game stood 1-1 in the 50th minute. The England striker scored his fourth goal of the season.

VARDYYYYYY! Emphatic strike from the penalty spot and it's 1-1. Great response from the Foxes!



YASSS!#HudLei pic.twitter.com/m0yl0n4bl4 — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 16, 2017

The next 10 minutes was spent with the Terriers applying full pressure as Mathias Jorgensen was denied a goal by fellow countryman Schmeichel and a controversial offside ruling denied Huddersfield and Elias Kachunga a goal in the 62nd minute.

After a couple of substitutions by the Foxes, Mahrez started to have a bigger influence on the game and he created chances only to be denied by the Huddersfield defence.

Aaron Mooy on the other hand takes the edge as he maintained a consistent performance throughout the game, creating more chances nearing the end of the second half.

The match ended 1-1 with Huddersfield disappointed that they couldn't get the win but Shakespeare's men will leave more frustrated as the former Premier League Champions should've performed better.