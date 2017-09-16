Jamie Carragher Says That Signing a World Class Defensive Midfielder Will Solve Arsenal Problems

Arsenal haven't had the best of starts to the new Premier League season as four games in and the Gunners have already conceded eight goals including a 4-0 thrashing from Liverpool last month.

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher told the Evening Standard that Arsene Wenger really needs to Strengthen his side's defence, starting with a world class defensive midfielder after failing to sign Dutch centre half Virgil van Dijk this Summer.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“The fact Arsenal didn’t really strengthen at the back apart from Sead Kolasinac, who is more of a left-back, shows where Wenger’s priorities are,” he said.

“It’s not just the defenders – it’s the cover in midfield. Arsenal don’t have a great holding midfield player who can protect that back three."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Carragher believes the current midfield at Arsenal were not lacking discipline at Anfield as Wenger has centred the team to an attack-heavy mindset.

Though previously linked to OGC Nice's Jean Michael Seri, a deal failed to finalise as the player saw Barcelona as his priority destination this summer, ultimately staying at Nice as the Blaugrana lost interest in the Ivorian.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Carragher compared Wenger's tactics to Antonio Conte's and why the latter was so successful with Chelsea in less than two years.

“It’s not just about individual players,” he said. “It’s about the mentality of the managers, how they see football, how they see the game.

“There is no doubt with Conte, being Italian, he is very strong on the defensive side. It looks as if, for Wenger, the attacking side is the most important."

Carragher reflected on the fact that Wenger hesitated to bring N'golo Kante to the Emirates last year, stating that Conte knew how important the Frenchman was to his system at Chelsea.