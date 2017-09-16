Soccer

Juventus President Agnelli Facing Lengthy Ban for Alleged Affiliation With Ticket Touting Ultras

an hour ago

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is reportedly being targeted with a two-and-a-half-year ban, after allegations have arisen claiming he has been secretly meeting with members of the club's infamous 'ultras' following to promote the touting of match tickets - the reselling of game passes for more than their original worth.

As reported by ESPN, the Italian football federation's prosecutor called for the ban on Friday, just ten days after Agnelli became the chairman of the European Club association. The 41-year-old's fate will be decided within a ten day period, and he may also face a €300k fine and see his club play a series of matches behind closed doors as further punishment.

Ernesto Ruscio/GettyImages

Agnelli has allegedly allowed season tickets and other passes to change hands for fees well above the allowed limit, and has admitted to meeting with the notorious 'ultra' leader Rocco Domincello, who is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for his role in illegal ticket touting. Agnelli has claimed that these meetings never had the intention of leading to crime.

As per the Italian Football Federation law book, Agnelli will not be able to be Juventus president for at least a decade, if he serves a ban that lasts longer than one year. The Turin club has been owned by the Agnelli family for the best part of a century, and the ban could see a real shakeup in the way the Serie A serial winners are run behind the scenes.

On the pitch, Juventus have got the season off to a flying start, and currently sit top of the table after three wins from three matches, scoring an impressive ten goals in the process. However, the Serie A champions faltered in Champions League action during the week, losing 3-0 away to a rampant Barcelona side.

