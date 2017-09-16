Klopp Hits Back at Alberto Moreno Critics After Sevilla Performance Silenced '90%' of Fans

Jürgen Klopp has come to the defence of the often criticised full-back, Alberto Moreno. The 25-year-old has frequently been used as a scapegoat at Anfield for poof defensive performances, however, Liverpool's manager was impressed at Moreno's performance in the Champions League on Wednesday, according to IBTimes.

Facing up against his hometown club, Moreno was back to his best against Sevilla despite the fact Liverpool were unable to secure all three points.





Moreno assisted Roberto Firmino as Liverpool came from behind to level the tie before Mohamed Salah's deflected effort gave the Reds an important lead. Although Joaquin Correa's goal rescued a point for Sevilla, Klopp was happy with his left-back's performance.

I think Alberto Moreno deserves some respect. He has truly transformed into a completely new player. He has been exceptional so far today 👌 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 13, 2017

"It is difficult with the full-backs," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley. "Andy Robertson is not often in the squad. He played against Palace, it is so difficult to leave him out, but Alberto Moreno, probably 90% of the people doubted him but he played outstandingly offensively and defensively against Sevilla.

"That is the situation. When we have no second left-back [on the bench] and we have to make a change, he [James Milner] would be the left-back without training in this position because James plays in all the sessions in midfield."

Moreno joined Liverpool in 2014 for £16m. Having worked his way up through the Juvenil system at Sevilla, the Spaniard has gone on to earn three international appearances. Although questions over his ability have been raised in recent years, he looks set to keep James Milner and Andrew Robertson out of the Liverpool first-team for the near future.