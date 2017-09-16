Manchester City Reportedly Preparing Bid For Star Lazio Midfielder

Manchester City are lining up a 2018 bid for Lazio's star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

City strengthened their midfield in the summer transfer window, however Pep Guardiola looks set to further bolster in that position next year, with reports from Calciomercato claiming that he sent scouts out to the Netherlands where Lazio played Vitesse in the Europa League to watch the 22-year-old.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Serbian international started the game on the bench, and came on after 62 minutes to help his side to a 3-2 comeback victory.

Milinkovic-Savic arrived at Lazio in the summer of 2015, and after a slow start to life in Serie A he has now secured a regular place in Simone Inzaghi’s starting XI. He made 34 league appearances last season, scoring four goals and contributing seven assists. His impressive performances alerting many of Europe's top clubs, and Manchester City look set to launch a bid.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

One of Guardiola's biggest priorities looks to be replacing the out-of-favour Yaya Toure. The Ivorian's time at the Etihad Stadium looks all but over after a number of well-documented disagreements involving his agent and the manager.

On top of this, the fact that fellow midfielder Fernandinho will be 33 when next season begins, it looks as though Guardiola is looking to add some fresh young faces who can pull the stings deep in midfield.

Lazio remain unbeaten after their first three games this season, with Milinkovic-Savic playing in all three games. He scored a last minute goal to help his Lazio side defeat Chievo Verona 2-1 in their second game of the season, and looks to be heavily involved in Lazio's potential title challenge this season.