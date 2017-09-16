Soccer

Newcastle 2-1 Stoke: Lascelles Scores Another Header to Secure Third Consecutive Magpies Win

34 minutes ago

Newcastle United continued their early season upturn in form on Saturday afternoon by beating Mark Hughes' Stoke City at St. James' Park, thanks to goals from Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles.

Atsu had scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle in the first half to put the hosts ahead, before Xherdan Shaqiri struck an equaliser early in the second period. That was before Lascelles decided the destination of the points with a thunderous header from a corner kick, making it three consecutive wins for the Magpies in the process.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Lascelles - who also secured his side victory with a header from a set play at Swansea last weekend - has been rumoured to be on the verge of penning a new five-year deal with Rafa Benitez's side, and his case will no doubt be strengthened after his exploits on Saturday afternoon.

Atsu's opener came somewhat against the run of play because of Stoke's early control of possession, but the hosts wrestled control back for the remainder of the opening period after Matt Ritchie teed up the Ghanaian for a tap in at the back post. 

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - who scored twice against Manchester United last week - went close to an equaliser after stinging the palms of Rob Elliot early in the second half, but Shaqiri's drive into the bottom corner moments later levelled things up before Lascelles converted.

Stoke brought on Peter Crouch to play more direct in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, but Mame Biram Diouf wasted arguably the best opportunity of the lot by nodding a great chance wide of the goal in injury time.

On the balance of the game, and chances created, however, Newcastle did deserve the points, and victory means it's the first time the club have secured three consecutive Premier League wins since November 2014.

