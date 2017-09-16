Soccer

PSG Defender Sticks the Boot in to Man City by Insisting United Are the 'Real' Club in Manchester

an hour ago

With FIFA 18 released in a couple of weeks time, numerous footballers have been questioned by the press regarding all the things they love about the new game.

In an interview with SFR Sport, Paris Saint-Germain fullback Thomas Meunier revealed the teams he plays with on FIFA including his own club as well as Manchester United, who he refers to as the 'real Manchester'.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

When asked about his favourite teams, the Belgian said: "Paris Saint-Germain, of course, but that's mostly to put myself up top. Other than that, Manchester." 

With further questioning, he took a jab at Manchester City and clarified: "United. The real one. Because I've always been a Manchester fan."

Meunier praised the Red Devils for the strength in their squad this year and mentioned a specific player they have in their team that he wished would've joined him in Paris.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"They've really built a good team this year, especially [Nemanja] Matic, who I would have really like to see join Paris Saint-Germain as he's truly exceptional, and regarding the rest, they've got a very good manager, a very good group, a very good fan base.

"They're the perfect club. They're really good," he said.

In the summer transfer window, Meunier was linked to a move to the Premier League as both Chelsea and Tottenham were interested in the right back.

However, PSG denied any offers from the London club and they purchased other fullbacks nearing the end of the window. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters