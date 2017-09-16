Ryan Giggs Urges Wayne Rooney to Celebrate at Old Trafford on Sunday if He Scores on Old Patch

Wayne Rooney's 13-year service for the Red Devils has made him a household name at Manchester United.

Beating Sir Bobby Charlton's record by becoming United's all-time top goalscorer, the 31-year old will return to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with childhood club Everton to face his former team.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

With a chance of scoring against United, Ryan Giggs believes Rooney should celebrate if he scores on Sunday but show respect to the his former club as well as the fans, Sky Sports reports.

"If you score a goal, you hear players talk about, you sort of lose yourself and I don't think we should get away from that," the Welshman said.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"Show respect, don't go over the top, but if you score a goal then celebrate. I think fans recognise that."

Giggs believes Rooney will maintain an attacking attitude at Old Trafford rather than be put off by facing United.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"Knowing Wayne, I'm sure he'll be nervous, but relishing the chance as well and he'll want to score because that's his job."

Though previously put in the negative light with United fans from two transfer request during his time at Manchester, Giggs believes the fans will give Rooney a warm reception on his return to Old Trafford on Sunday.

"He'll get a great reception from the United fans because he was such a great player for United in such a successful era as well.

"I'm sure he'll be looking forward to it and the United fans will be looking forward to seeing how he does as well, hoping he doesn't score and Wayne the opposite, hoping he does score."