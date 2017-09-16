Soccer

Toni Kroos Set to Miss Trip to Real Sociedad After Absence From Saturday Training Session

an hour ago

German international Toni Kroos will be absent for Real Madrid on Sunday for Los Blancos' trip to the Anoeta Stadium to face Real Sociedad, according to journalist Lucas Navarrete.

The 27-year-old was unable to complete Madrid's final training session on Saturday and will be forced to sit out as Zinedine Zidane looks to rekindle Madrid's form from last season.

After crushing Barcelona 5-1 over the two legs of the Supercopa de España, Madrid got their league campaign off to the perfect start by scoring three goals, without reply, against Deportivo La Coruña at the Estadio Riazor.

Returning to the Santiago Bernabéu for their next two La Liga fixtures, Real Madrid dropped points against Valencia and Levante. Los Blancos are suffering from a number of injury problems at the moment and a severely weakened side will be making the trip to San Sebastián on Sunday.

Along with Kroos, the trio of Jesús Vallejo, Mateo Kovacic, and Karim Benzema are out through injury. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo are suspended for their clash with Sociedad also, leaving Zidane with slim pickings for his starting lineup.

