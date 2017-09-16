Top 10 Dribblers on FIFA 18 Revealed as Cristiano Ronaldo's Inclusion Sparks Conflict on Twitter

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has topped the list of the best dribblers on EA Sports upcoming release FIFA 18.

EA has been slowly releasing player cards over the last few weeks, and with the new game set to be released in the next few weeks fans will be raring to get started.

Lionel Messi has recently been dubbed the FIFA 18 dribbling king on Twitter with a dribbling rating of 95, while his La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo has a much lower dribbling rating of 90 despite boasting the best overall rating in the game.

In fact, new Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala are all rated better dribblers than Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's fall from grace has been met with divisiveness from fans on social media, with the majority of whom claiming the Portugal international is an even worse dribbler than what's he's been rated, implying that EA have been generous on the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo a better dribbler than Iniesta, Robben, Ribery, Isco...? We can sit here and list over 15 players with better dribbling than him. — andrew. (@itsnotJesusXO) September 15, 2017

Imagine thinking Ronaldo dribbles better than Iniesta 😂 — Craig Hendricks (@CHendricks20) September 15, 2017

Bayern Munich players dominate the spots behind fifth placed Ronaldo with Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, Arjen Robben, Frank Ribery and Bernardo Silva completing the top ten.

While fans on Twitter have found it hard to dispute the inclusion of the players in the list, many have bemoaned the exclusion of Real Madrid star Isco who failed to make the cut.

Isco better dribbler than ronaldo — Shak⚽️ (@shakhai) September 15, 2017

Where is ISCO??? — Zouma (@Udo_26) September 15, 2017

There were further suggestions that Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele should've featured in the top ten, while only one fan jokingly questioned the exclusion of Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.

Despite Ronaldo receiving criticism for his supposed lack of dribbling quality, frustrated fans will have to deal with his unparalleled prestige in the upcoming game.

Fans will also be pleased to know that EA Sports are releasing a FIFA 18 demo which will be released on Tuesday in preparation for the game's formal release on September 29.