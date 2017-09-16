Zlatan Vows to Be 'Better Than Before' as Swede Looks Towards Christmas United Return

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimović is expecting big things from Manchester United this season, with manager José Mourinho entering his second year in charge at Old Trafford, according to talkSPORT.

The 35-year-old played 46 times for Manchester United last season, scoring 28 goals and getting 10 assists across all competitions.





Forced to miss the end of last season through injury, cruciate ligament damage that will keep Ibrahimović out until December, the Malmö-born striker insists he's keeping his head down to return to the pitch as quickly as possible, stating that "when I focus on an objective nothing can stop me".

I never left, I just upgraded my number @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/lgSviWHzei — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 7, 2017

"I think we can achieve great things," Ibrahimović said ahead of United's Premier League clash with Everton. "We have to remember the second year of José Mourinho is always the best one.

"This year will be very exciting and with these new players the team is stronger, and I expect us to do great things," he added. "I'm just waiting for the moment to get back to the team and to play with them and enjoy the moments."

Ibrahimović also spoke about his ongoing recovery, insisting that he hasn't taken a day off since his operation. Clearly hungry to get back onto the pitch with United, the Swedish striker is confident that he will return better than before.





"It's a new challenge but I am strong mentally and when I focus on an objective nothing can stop me," he said. "I will go through everything, it doesn't matter what's in my way, I will break everything to reach my goal.

"When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before, I am not coming back because I am the one I am, I am coming back to be a better version of the old one. Imagine how that will be!"