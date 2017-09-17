Alan Shearer Praises Jamaal Lascelles After Newcastle Beat Stoke

Newcastle United managed to win their third game in a row against Stoke City at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon, as the game ended 2-1.

Tyneside legend Alan Shearer was impressed by his former team and praised Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles on BBC's Match of the Day for leading an example.

All four of Jamaal Lascelles’ Premier League goals have been headers from corners.



Head and shoulders above the rest #NUFC #MOTD pic.twitter.com/Fubwz7o5Y5 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 16, 2017

“He was organising everyone around him, and gave everything you would want from your captain," Shearer said. “He was quick, sharp, first to read it, it was a very good performance."

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made 28 clearances, four interceptions and four blocks for Newcastle, all while maintaining an 80% passing accuracy average.

Shearer says that Lascelles won the game for Newcastle and is without a doubt a fan favourite coming off the back of the successful games these past few weeks.

“Fans are enjoying watching him play. He gives everything, he really does… He won the game for Newcastle.”

The win against Stoke has moved the Magpies up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Rafa Benitez will surely be happy with his team's performances despite the poor start and difficult summer transfer window.