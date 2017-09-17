Soccer

Alan Shearer Praises Jamaal Lascelles After Newcastle Beat Stoke

44 minutes ago

Newcastle United managed to win their third game in a row against Stoke City at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon, as the game ended 2-1.

Tyneside legend Alan Shearer was impressed by his former team and praised Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles on BBC's Match of the Day for leading an example.

“He was organising everyone around him, and gave everything you would want from your captain," Shearer said. “He was quick, sharp, first to read it, it was a very good performance."

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made 28 clearances, four interceptions and four blocks for Newcastle, all while maintaining an 80% passing accuracy average. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Shearer says that Lascelles won the game for Newcastle and is without a doubt a fan favourite coming off the back of the successful games these past few weeks. 

“Fans are enjoying watching him play. He gives everything, he really does… He won the game for Newcastle.”

The win against Stoke has moved the Magpies up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Rafa Benitez will surely be happy with his team's performances despite the poor start and difficult summer transfer window. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters