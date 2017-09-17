Soccer

Banter King Benjamin Mendy Implores EA Sports to Change FIFA 18 Rating After City Hit Watford for 6

an hour ago

Benjamin Mendy probably has reason to feel hard done by after EA Sports rated him 78 for this year's edition of FIFA.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

FIFA 18 has now released all player ratings and statistics ahead of the game's worldwide release on September 29, but Frenchman Mendy is keen to see his rating revisited before the game officially hits shelves.

The summer signing from Monaco has enjoyed a great start to life in Manchester and has pretty much picked up where he left off last season by putting in some very attack-minded performances.

Nevertheless, he has been awarded his rating of 78 (three up from last year) but it didn't stop him from trying to use Manchester City's 6-0 demolition of Watford as a reason for a possible upgrade.

Mendy took to Twitter to hit up the developers, with another fine piece of banter. He said: "Too much class in one picture all these +82 @EASPORTSFIFA players ... and me congrats @aguerosergiokun x3 #andanotherone #sharkteam."

God loves a trier, and the man has certainly provided evidence so far that 78 seems a bit harsh. It remains to be seen whether Mendy will get his wish or his request will fall upon deaf ears. If it's the latter, definitely expect some banter about it all season long.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters