Banter King Benjamin Mendy Implores EA Sports to Change FIFA 18 Rating After City Hit Watford for 6

Benjamin Mendy probably has reason to feel hard done by after EA Sports rated him 78 for this year's edition of FIFA.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

FIFA 18 has now released all player ratings and statistics ahead of the game's worldwide release on September 29, but Frenchman Mendy is keen to see his rating revisited before the game officially hits shelves.

The summer signing from Monaco has enjoyed a great start to life in Manchester and has pretty much picked up where he left off last season by putting in some very attack-minded performances.

Nevertheless, he has been awarded his rating of 78 (three up from last year) but it didn't stop him from trying to use Manchester City's 6-0 demolition of Watford as a reason for a possible upgrade.

Mendy took to Twitter to hit up the developers, with another fine piece of banter. He said: "Too much class in one picture all these +82 @EASPORTSFIFA players ... and me congrats @aguerosergiokun x3 #andanotherone #sharkteam."

God loves a trier, and the man has certainly provided evidence so far that 78 seems a bit harsh. It remains to be seen whether Mendy will get his wish or his request will fall upon deaf ears. If it's the latter, definitely expect some banter about it all season long.

