Barcelona Midfielder Paulinho Reveals 'Best Characteristic' After Scoring Winner Against Getafe

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has revealed his 'best characteristic'; after scoring the winning goal in his side's 2-1 win against Getafe on Saturday.

The Brazil international, signed from Guangzhou Evergrande for £36m this summer, found the net with just six minutes of normal time remaining, bursting into the box and firing into the far corner from a tight angle.

And he has since claimed that attacking space from a deep position, as he did for the goal, is one of his main strengths.

"My best characteristic is to run from a deep position, like [Ivan] Rakitic," he said, quoted by Marca. "Messi gave me a great pass and I was able to score the winning goal."

Victory over Getafe maintained Barcelona's winning start to the season, and kept them top of La Liga after four games.

It was considerably less convincing than the 5-0 thrashing of Espanyol that preceded it, however, a point Paulinho was quick to make.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"The circumstances of the match were difficult, we went out knowing we had to get three points and that is why we celebrated so much at the end," he added.

Paulinho had asked supporters to reserve their judgements prior to the Getafe game, after criticism over his signature.

"Everything I can do, I can do it by playing, so I will change the opinion of the people," he said.





"The best way to respond is on the field, helping my team-mates, striving for victories. I am very mature and I do not think about [criticism], only about helping Barcelona win titles.

"I'm certain I can fit in at Barca and prove that all the effort they made to get me here was worth it. I know Barca have their own style and DNA but I think I can play here."