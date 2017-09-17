​Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe Insists He Wants to Keep Improving Following Game Changing Performance

Fresh from his best game in Bournemouth colours, Jordon Ibe was quick to insist his personal development still has a long way to go as he remains firmly focused on proving himself on both the training ground and on matchday.

The 21-year-old's inspired performance from the substitute bench on Friday saw him provide two crucial assists to Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe as the Cherries came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Brighton.

Man of the match, @afcbournemouth's Jordon Ibe

65th min sub on (score 0-1)

20 touches

Completed 12/13 passes

Provided assists for both goals pic.twitter.com/7iloMqEfcU — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 15, 2017

After struggling to hit the ground running in his first season at the club, Ibe finally made his mark at Bournemouth following his move from Liverpool, but remained grounded nevertheless.

“I just tried to help the team”, he told the club's' website following the win on Friday.

“I got the two assists but the rest of the team got in the right areas and that’s why we got the three points.

“Before I came on, Eddie [Howe] told me to encourage the team and get us up the pitch. He wanted my to stay wide, get at the full-back and be positive. On the other side, Charlie Daniels and Marc Pugh played their part so it was a real team effort and we got what we deserved.

With a Man of the Match performance now under his belt, Ibe spoke of how he much he has developed since last season.

Incredible cameo this from Ibe. Single handedly rescuing Bournemouth, two brilliant assists. Good to see. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 15, 2017

He added: "I’ve been working on stuff in training and confidence comes with it if you’re playing well.

“I’m feeling confident but I don’t want to get cocky because I’ve still got a long way to go. I want to score and get assists and I want to learn from this game.

“Next week, it’s back to training. The manager says we have to train how we play so I have to keep perfecting on the training ground and hopefully it’ll show on the pitch.”